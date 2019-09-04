Watch Dustin Poirier defeat Max Holloway for UFC gold (UFC 242 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier looks to unify his title with that of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 242 main event on Saturday, September 7, in Abu Dhabi.

Before that happens, take a look back at how Poirier put himself in position to fight for the belt wrapped around the undefeated Nurmagomedov’s waist.

On April 13, 2019, at UFC 236, Poirier faced featherweight champion Max Holloway, who was looking to become the UFC’s next champ champ. As we now know, that didn’t happen. Poirier put on a masterful performance and took the interim belt that set up this weekend’s fight with Nurmagomedov.

Watch Poirier’s stellar performance, as he wins the interim UFC lightweight championship at UFC 236.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.