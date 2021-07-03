Watch Dustin Poirier brutally finish Eddie Alvarez in their rematch | Video

Dustin Poirier took down former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in Canada back in July of 2018. Poirier looks to settle the score with Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10.

McGregor stopped Poirier when the two first fought in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier finished McGregor in their rematch in January at UFC 257 in a lightweight match. The trilogy goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Courtesy of UFC)

