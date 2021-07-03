HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov makes his prediction for McGregor-Poirier 3

featuredGeorges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy

Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White and Francis Ngannou’s manager have heated exchange over interim heavyweight title

featuredInterim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane official for UFC 265

Watch Dustin Poirier brutally finish Eddie Alvarez in their rematch | Video

July 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

Dustin Poirier took down former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in Canada back in July of 2018. Poirier looks to settle the score with Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10.

McGregor stopped Poirier when the two first fought in the featherweight division at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier finished McGregor in their rematch in January at UFC 257 in a lightweight match. The trilogy goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier has 12 finishes in his UFC career, watch every one of them | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor ‘reeks of insecurity’ ahead of UFC 264, McGregor reacts

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA