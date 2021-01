Watch Dustin Poirier beat Dan Hooker ahead of Conor McGregor rematch

Watch Dustin Poirier’s most recent victory over Dan Hooker in a wildly entertaining Fight of the Night from this past June. Poirier faces Conor McGregor at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23, on Fight Island.

(Courtesy of UFC)

