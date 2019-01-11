Watch Donald Cerrone Stretch Mike Perry to the Breaking Point (UFC Brooklyn Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is slated to move from welterweight back down to lightweight at the UFC’s inaugural event on ESPN+ on January 19. He’s been toiling away at 170 pounds for the past three years, but after finding mediocre results, he’s returning to 155 pounds where he’ll square off with Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw in Brooklyn, N.Y.

That’s not to say that welterweight was all bad for Cerrone, the results were simply mixed.

There was no questioning his latest performance, however, as he made quick work of “Platinum” Mike Perry, finishing his bombastic former teammate inside of the first round.

Ahead of Cerrone’s match-up with Hernandez, check out his full fight with Perry, where he was in true Cowboy form.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Wants Two Years for Cris Cyborg Rematch

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw for the UFC flyweight title headlining the Brooklyn fight card.