Watch Donald Cerrone Make Quick Work of Edson Barboza (UFC Singapore Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone makes quick work of Edson Barboza at UFC on FOX 11. Cerrone returns to the Octagon on Saturday, June 23, to face Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Singapore.

Cerrone (33-10, 1NC) finally got back on the winning track by defeating Yancey Medeiros earlier this year, following a three-fight skid.