Watch Donald Cerrone bloody and beat Al Iaquinta (UFC 249 Free Fight)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone faces Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in a rematch to headline the UFC 249 Prelims on Saturday, May 9.

Take a look back and Cerrone’s unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta from May 2019. The two headlined UFC Fight Night 151 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and earned Fight of the Night honors.

(Video courtesy of UFC)