Watch Dominick Reyes finish Jared Cannonier | UFC Vegas 25 Free Fight

Light heavyweight Dominick Reyes remained unbeaten when he faced Jared Cannonier in May 2018 by finishing “The Killa Gorilla” in the first round. The win over Cannonier set Reyes on a path to a title bout.
Coming off back-to-back losses, Reyes’ undefeated record is gone. He’s ranked third in the world in the 205-pound division and will look to get back in the win column when he faces no. 5 ranked Jiri Prochazka in the UFC Vegas 25 main event on Saturday.
Conor McGregor sells majority of Proper No. Twelve for $600 million
(Courtesy of UFC)
Chris Weidman X-Rays of Leg Injury Revealed | UFC 261 FALLOUT Show
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)