Watch Dominick Reyes finish Jared Cannonier | UFC Vegas 25 Free Fight

April 28, 2021
Light heavyweight Dominick Reyes remained unbeaten when he faced Jared Cannonier in May 2018 by finishing “The Killa Gorilla” in the first round. The win over Cannonier set Reyes on a path to a title bout.

Coming off back-to-back losses, Reyes’ undefeated record is gone. He’s ranked third in the world in the 205-pound division and will look to get back in the win column when he faces no. 5 ranked Jiri Prochazka in the UFC Vegas 25 main event on Saturday.

