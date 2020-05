Watch Dominick Cruz soundly defeat Urijah Faber (UFC 249 Free Fight)

Dominick Cruz evened the score with Urijah Faber in convincing fashion at UFC 132 back in 2011 for his first UFC bantamweight title defense. Cruz looks to recapture that bantamweight championship when he faces Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 on Saturday.

(Video courtesy of UFC)