Watch Dominick Cruz reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt from TJ Dillashaw (UFC 249 free fight)

Watch as Dominick Cruz regains the belt he never lost from TJ Dillashaw. The two headlined a UFC Fight Night on Jan. 17, 2016, in Boston.

Cruz has only ever lost twice in the cage. But prior to losing the UFC bantamweight belt to Cody Garbrandt on Dec. 30, 2016, Cruz had never lost a title fight. He had been the WEC champion and UFC champion, but only had only previously given up the belt because of long layoffs due to injuries.

Despite coming off of that loss to Garbrandt in his most recent fight – again, he was out so long because of injuries – Cruz returns in the UFC 249 co-main event on May 9, where he will challenge current bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Should he reclaim the belt, he it would be Cruz’s third reign as a UFC champion.

