Watch Dhiego Lima’s One-Punch KO: UFC 231 Highlights

Check out highlights from the welterweight bout between Dhiego Lima and Chad Laprise at UFC 231 on Saturday in Toronto.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship moves closer to the end of an era with its next event. UFC on FOX 31, which features Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in the main event, is the final UFC on FOX event, as the promotion moves its media home from the FOX family of networks to ESPN’s outlets in January. UFC on FOX 31 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Milwaukee, Wis.

RELATED: