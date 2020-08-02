Watch Derrick Lewis’s savage finish of Marcin Tybura (UFC Vegas 6 free fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 2, 2020
Fan favorite Derrick Lewis returns to the Octagon on Saturday, Aug. 8, for a heavyweight main event against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32). Both fighters are looking for their third win in a row.

Lewis (23-7, 1NC) is coming off of back-to-back wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi. Oleinik (59-13-1) has recent victories over Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum.

Before Lewis and Oleinik throw down in Las Vegas, take a look back at Lewis’s brutal knockout of Marcin Tybura.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

