Watch Derrick Lewis’s savage finish of Marcin Tybura (UFC Vegas 6 free fight)

Fan favorite Derrick Lewis returns to the Octagon on Saturday, Aug. 8, for a heavyweight main event against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 6 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 32). Both fighters are looking for their third win in a row.

Lewis (23-7, 1NC) is coming off of back-to-back wins over Blagoy Ivanov and Ilir Latifi. Oleinik (59-13-1) has recent victories over Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum.

Before Lewis and Oleinik throw down in Las Vegas, take a look back at Lewis’s brutal knockout of Marcin Tybura.

TRENDING > Watch Daniel Cormier take out Stipe Miocic in their first fight (UFC 252 Free Fight)

(Video courtesy of UFC)