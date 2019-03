Watch Derrick Lewis punish Marcin Tybura (UFC Wichita free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis earned a Performance of the Night bonus with a knockout victory over Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night Austin last year. Lewis faces former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 4 in Wichita on March 9.

