Watch Derrick Lewis flatten Aleksei Oleinik | UFC Vegas 19 free fight

Derrick Lewis set the UFC record back in August for most heavyweight knockouts with 11 after finishing Aleksei Oleinik. Lewis looks to build on that record and his current three-fight win streak when he faces Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday, February 20.

Lewis enters Saturday’s main event ranked No. 4 in the heavyweight division. Blaydes sits in the No. 2 slot, and the winner will have a strong argument to be next in line for a title shot.

TRENDING > UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve announces retirement

(Courtesy of UFC)