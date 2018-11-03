Watch Derrick Lewis Demolish Travis Browne (UFC 230 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derrick Lewis capped off a six-fight win streak with a Fight of the Night performance in the main event of UFC Fight Night Halifax last year against Travis Browne. Lewis faces heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 on November 3.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.