Watch Derrick Lewis crumble Chris Daukaus | Fight Video

Heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis delivered in his UFC Vegas 45 match against Chris Daukaus in December 2021 in Las Vegas.

The No. 7 ranked Lewis headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card at the UFC Apex against No. 12 ranked Sergey Spivak. Spivak will be looking to extend his winning streak and jump up in the rankings while Lewis hopes to stop a two-fight losing streak.

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus Fight Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Israel Adesanya arrested at JFK Airport