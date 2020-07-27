Watch Derek Brunson knock out Lyoto Machida (UFC on ESPN+ 31 free fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 27, 2020
Derek Brunson is set to headline Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 31 opposite Edmen Shahbazyan in a last-replacement main event. The UFC called on Brunson vs. Shahbazyan to step up to headliner status after Irene Aldana had to pull out of the original main event bout with Holly Holm after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 31 main event, watch Derek Brunson knock out former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

