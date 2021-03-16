Watch Derek Brunson finish Edmen Shahbazyan | UFC Vegas 22 fight video

Derek Brunson hasn’t fought since this brutal finish of Edmen Shahbazyan on Aug. 1, 2020. Take a look back at Brunson’s stellar performance ahead of his next fight.

Brunson will face Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday, March 20, in a battle of ranked middleweight contenders.

The Holland vs. Brunson bout is expected to elevate the winner toward title talks, as the UFC looks to determine the next contender to Israel Adesanya.

