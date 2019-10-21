Watch Demian Maia choke out Carlos Condit ahead of UFC Singapore (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Demian Maia’s Performance of the Night victory over Carlos Condit from 2016 ahead of his UFC on ESPN+ 20 main event matchup with Ben Askren at UFC Fight Night Singapore coming up this weekend.

Will Maia do the same thing to the former Bellator and ONE champion on Saturday?

TRENDING > Dana White lays out plans for Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar… separately

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren live results on Saturday from Singapore. Note: due to the time zone difference with the event being in Singapore, the live results begin early Saturday morning, beginning at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.