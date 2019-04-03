Watch Demetrious Johnson win his ONE FC debut: full fight video

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

Demetrious Johnson advanced to the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals with a scintillating submission finish over Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE: A NEW ERA. Making his debut on the global stage, “Mighty Mouse” knew he was in a tough bout as the Japanese phenom’s slick striking repeatedly caught the flyweight legend. However, Johnson pulled away in the second frame taking down his Japanese opponent to the ground. Scrambling to get up, Johnson capitalized on Wakamatsu’s mistake and locked in a tight guillotine choke to force the tap and secure victory on his ONE debut.

TRENDING > Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson ‘at peace’ in retirement, excited for new role at BKFC