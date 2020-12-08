Watch Deiveson Figueiredo’s swift finish of Alex Perez ahead of UFC 256 title defense

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made the first defense of his belt at UFC 255 with a stunning first-round finish of Alex Perez.

Just three weeks removed from the first title defense, Figueiredo is being called upon to again put his his championship on the line at UFC 256 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas against No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno.

UFC 256 has undergone many main event shifts to get to this point. Originally slated to feature three championship bouts, all three of the initially planned title fights have dropped off the card. The UFC turned to Figueiredo and Moreno to make a quick return to the cage to headline the event.

Moreno also fought on the UFC 255 fight card, defeating Brandon Royval in the preliminary feature fight. You can watch the full Moreno vs. Royval fight here.

Before Figueiredo puts his flyweight title on the line opposite Moreno at UFC 256 on Saturday, watch his quick finish of Perez in the UFC 255 main event.

(Video courtesy of UFC – Ultimate Fighting Championship)

TRENDING > UFC 256 Countdown: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Related > UFC 255: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)