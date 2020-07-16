Watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 1 ahead of their UFC Fight Island rematch

Ahead of their rematch at UFC on ESPN+ 30 on Fight Island, watch the first fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez in February.

Figueiredo missed weight for the first fight, making him ineligible to win the vacant UFC flyweight championship. Thus, the two will rematch in the UFC on ESPN+ 30 main event on Saturday, where they hope to finally crown a new champion.

SIDENOTE: Figueiredo almost missed the opportunity for the rematch in Abu Dhabi when he initially tested positive for COVID-19 prior to boarding his flight out of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Having had the disease two months ago, Figueiredo underwent a second test, which came back negative, likely indicating the first result was a false positive. He will have been tested three or four more times in Abu Dhabi prior to the bout happening on Saturday.

