Watch Deiveson Figueiredo defeat Joseph Benavidez for flyweight title ahead of UFC 255

Deiveson Figueiredo captured the UFC flyweight title in July with a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez in their rematch clash.

Figueiredo makes his first title defense against Alex Perez at UFC 255 on Saturday, November 21.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

