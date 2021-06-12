Watch Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fight to a majority draw | UFC 263 Free Fight

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno fought to a thrilling majority draw in their first fight at UFC 256 in December. At UFC 263 on June 12th they look to settle the score.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Also on the fight card, no. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces Nate Diaz in a five-round fight.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 press conference face-offs | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)