HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

featuredUFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby Covington the next title shot’

Watch Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fight to a majority draw | UFC 263 Free Fight

June 11, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno fought to a thrilling majority draw in their first fight at UFC 256 in December. At UFC 263 on June 12th they look to settle the score.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Also on the fight card, no. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces Nate Diaz in a five-round fight.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 press conference face-offs | Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA