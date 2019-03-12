Watch Darren Till wreck opponents in his best UFC fights

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC welterweight Darren Till ran his record to 17-0-1 before he ever lost a fight. His only stumble thus far was a loss to Tyron Woodley when he tried to take the UFC welterweight belt from him.

Till will attempt to get back in the saddle at UFC London, where he faces Jorge Masvidal in Saturday’s main event.

Before Till squares off with Masvidal, however, take a look back at some of his best UFC bouts, as he wrecked opponent after opponent.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.