HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredValentina Shevchenko makes first flyweight title defense at UFC 238 in Chicago

Eddie Alvarez - ONE Heart of the Lion

featuredEddie Alvarez: There is a serious shift going on in MMA; you have to test free agency

featuredJunior Dos Santos blasts Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier, open to Francis Ngannou fight

featuredJunior Dos Santos crushes Derrick Lewis with second round TKO in UFC Wichita main event

Watch Darren Till take out Donald Cerrone (UFC London Free Fight)

March 11, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till showed that he was a true contender with an impressive performance against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2017. Till next faces Jorge Masvidal in the main event of Fight Night London on March 16. 

TRENDING > Tim Means’ wife posts grotesque photo of his broken leg from UFC Wichita fight

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA