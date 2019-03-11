Watch Darren Till take out Donald Cerrone (UFC London Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Darren Till showed that he was a true contender with an impressive performance against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2017. Till next faces Jorge Masvidal in the main event of Fight Night London on March 16.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 16 for full UFC on ESPN+ 5: Till vs. Masvidal live results. Welterweight contenders Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal top the card, which starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT from London, England.