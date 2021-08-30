Watch Darren Till take out Cowboy Cerrone – UFC Vegas 36 free fight

Darren Till took a step up into the upper echelon of the UFC with this stunning victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2017. Take a look at his impressive performance.

Till steps into the UFC Vegas 36 main event on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he squares off in a middleweight bout opposite Derek Brunson.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

