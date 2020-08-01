Watch Daniel Cormier take out Stipe Miocic in their first fight (UFC 252 Free Fight)

The first fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier went down at UFC 226 in July of 2018. Cormier secured the heavyweight title and become a two-division champion.
Miocic won back the title in a rematch at UFC 241 last August. Their rubber match trilogy fight takes place on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Apex in Las Vegas.
(Video courtesy of UFC)
UFC 241: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier Recap
