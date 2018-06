Watch Daniel Cormier Pummel Volkan Oezdemir (UFC 226 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier defended his light heavyweight belt against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 back in January. Next, he moves up to heavyweight to face champion Stipe Miocic in a super fight main event at UFC 226 on July 6.

