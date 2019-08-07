HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Daniel Cormier knock out Stipe Miocic and take the UFC belt (fight video)

August 7, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier took the UFC heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7 of 2018. He did it in a fashion that not many expected. He laid out Miocic late in the first round. 

Miocic will get his opportunity to avenge the loss at UFC 241 on Aug. 17, but before that happens, take a look back at Cormier’s bone-crunching knockout.

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

