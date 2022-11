Dana White’s Power Slap Press Conference Video

Dana White‘s Power Slap held its inaugural press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday.

White will introduce the new league and field questions. On October 18, the new promotion became a licensed athletic competition in Nevada and will be overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Power Slap Press Conference Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Power Slap Promotional Video

