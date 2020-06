Watch Cynthia Calvillo defeat Cortney Casey (UFC on ESPN Free Fight)

Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) faces former title challenger Jessica Eye in a UFC flyweight main event matchup on Saturday night. But first, take a look back at her unanimous decision win over Cortney Casey from February 2019.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

