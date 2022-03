Watch Curtis Blaydes take out Junior dos Santos | UFC Columbus Free Fight

Back in 2020, UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes earned a solid win during the main event at UFC Raleigh where he defeated Junior dos Santos via knockout late in the second round. Blaydes faces Chris Daukaus next in the main event at UFC Columbus on Saturday, March 26.

The event takes place at Nationwide Arena features a 12-bout fight card.

Conor McGregor arrested; luxury car seized

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jorge Masvidal arrested for battery after Colby Covington Miami altercation