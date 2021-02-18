HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman

featuredGeorges St-Pierre addresses potential UFC return to fight Kamaru Usman

UFC 258 Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns recap

featuredUFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns highlights and recap

UFC 258 results: Kamaru Usman hand raised

featuredUFC 258 results: Kamaru Usman TKO cements his place in UFC history

UFC 258 Usman vs Burns live results

featuredUFC 258: Usman vs. Burns Live Results

Watch Curtis Blaydes maul Shamil Abdurakhimov | UFC Vegas 19 free fight

February 18, 2021
NoNo Comments

Watch Curtis Blaydes‘ bout against Shamil Abdurakhimov from UFC 242 last year in Abu Dhabi. Blaydes will be looking for another finish this upcoming weekend as he faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday.

Blaydes will enter Satuday’s main event riding a four-fight winning streak and ranked No. 2 in the heavyweight division. Lewis is on a three-fight winning streak and ranked No. 4. The heavyweight showdown has enormous implications in the heavyweight title picture.

TRENDING > Colby Covington wants no part of UFC ‘charity’ fight with Leon Edwards, rips on Jorge Masvidal

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA