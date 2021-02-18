Watch Curtis Blaydes maul Shamil Abdurakhimov | UFC Vegas 19 free fight

Watch Curtis Blaydes‘ bout against Shamil Abdurakhimov from UFC 242 last year in Abu Dhabi. Blaydes will be looking for another finish this upcoming weekend as he faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday.

Blaydes will enter Satuday’s main event riding a four-fight winning streak and ranked No. 2 in the heavyweight division. Lewis is on a three-fight winning streak and ranked No. 4. The heavyweight showdown has enormous implications in the heavyweight title picture.

(Courtesy of UFC)