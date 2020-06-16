Watch Curtis Blaydes blast Junior Dos Santos (UFC on ESPN 11 free fight)

Curtis Blaydes is about to return to the Octagon to headline UFC on ESPN 11. Across the cage from him will be Alexander Volkov, a man with more than twice his experience. Blaydes has faced this scenario before when he fought former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

Ahead of Saturday’s main event showdown, check out Blaydes’s brutal stoppage of dos Santos from their headlining bout earlier this year in North Carolina.

TRENDING > Cynthia Calvillo, Andre Fili top UFC on ESPN 10 fighter salaries

(Video courtesy of UFC)