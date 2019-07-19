Watch Cris Cyborg pummel Yana Kunitskaya (UFC 240 Free Fight)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 19, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defended her title for the second time at UFC 222 last year against Yana Kunitskaya. Cyborg faces Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 on July 27.

Cyborg enters this fight hot on the heels of controversy. She is on the final fight of her UFC contract and has been accused by company president Dana White of denying a rematch with champ-champ Amanda Nunes, who knocked her out to take the UFC featherweight title.

Will her UFC 240 fight with Spencer be her road to redemption or her UFC swan song?

