Watch Cris Cyborg Pound Out Yana Kunitskaya (UFC 232 Full Fight Video)

December 21, 2018
Cris Cyborg has made a career out of wrecking nearly everyone she has ever fought. It took her a while to get going against Yana Kunitskaya, but once she found a home for her powerful punches, Cyborg quickly put Kunitskaya on the ground and pounded her out.

Though she won’t be the UFC 232 headliner, Cyborg will step into the Octagon for the biggest fight of her career when she faces UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. The bout will be the co-headliner with Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson squaring off for the light heavyweight title in the UFC 232 main event.

Before that happens, however, take a look back at Cyborg’s impressive victory over Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Las Vegas.

