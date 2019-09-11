Watch Cowboy Cerrone’s Fight of the Night victory over Al Iaquinta (UFC Vancouver fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 11, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone added another Fight of the Night award to his collection when he faced off with Al Iaquinta in May. Cowboy next squares off with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Fight Night Vancouver on Saturday, September 14.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

