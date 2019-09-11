Watch Cowboy Cerrone’s Fight of the Night victory over Al Iaquinta (UFC Vancouver fight video)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone added another Fight of the Night award to his collection when he faced off with Al Iaquinta in May. Cowboy next squares off with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Fight Night Vancouver on Saturday, September 14.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver.