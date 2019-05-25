Watch Cowboy Cerrone throw the kitchen sink to knock out Rick Story (UFC 238 fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 25, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Holding the record for most wins in UFC history, there is no shortage of highlight finishes for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, but his knockout of Rick Story has got to rank near the top.

Cerrone and Story were part of the supporting cast at UFC 202, where Conor McGregor defeated Nate Diaz, but that didn’t stop Cerrone from stealing at least some of the limelight. He unloaded on Story with a stunning array of striking combinations that sent him to the canvas.

TRENDING > Watch Sage Northcutt get face planted in ONE Championship debut (fight highlights)

Check out Cerrone’s crazy KO, as he now prepares to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 on June 8 in Chicago. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results.

