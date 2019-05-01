Watch Cowboy Cerrone light up Yancey Medeiros (UFC Ottawa fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has long been a UFC fan favorite. There’s good reason for that, like this fight with Yancy Medeiros, when the two headlined a UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas, in February of 2016.

After returning to the lightweight division with a victory over Alexander Hernandez to kick off 2019, Cerrone is looking to shoot up the ranks and get another crack at the UFC lightweight championship that he failed to take from Rafael dos Anjos in 2015.

Cerrone next faces Al Iaquinta in the UFC Fight Night in Ottawa headliner this weekend.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta.