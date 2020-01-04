Watch Cowboy Cerrone crank on Mike Perry’s arm ahead of UFC 246 (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is getting ready to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. A lot of people are already writing him off since he enters the bout on the heels of back-to-back losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

That would certainly be a mistake, as Cerrone has never failed to rebound from a skid in the past. And don’t forget that he is the UFC’s all-time wins leader, has the most finishes in Octagon history, and holds the record for the most Performance Bonuses.

McGregor is the biggest superstar in the sport, but Cerrone has the meddle to cause problems for him in the cage. Just take a look back at this Performance of the Night victory over Mike “Platinum” Perry, who was a decided favorite with betters putting money down on the fight.

