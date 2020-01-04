HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - MacLife pre-UFC 246

featuredVideo: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Dana White - ESPN on 2020

featuredDana White lays out plans for 2020: Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Floyd Mayweather and more!

featuredBellator Japan fight highlights: Fedor knocks out Rampage in final fight in Japan

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator Japan retirement talk

featuredFedor clarifies retirement comments after knocking out Rampage Jackson

Watch Cowboy Cerrone crank on Mike Perry’s arm ahead of UFC 246 (fight video)

January 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is getting ready to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. A lot of people are already writing him off since he enters the bout on the heels of back-to-back losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

That would certainly be a mistake, as Cerrone has never failed to rebound from a skid in the past. And don’t forget that he is the UFC’s all-time wins leader, has the most finishes in Octagon history, and holds the record for the most Performance Bonuses.

McGregor is the biggest superstar in the sport, but Cerrone has the meddle to cause problems for him in the cage. Just take a look back at this Performance of the Night victory over Mike “Platinum” Perry, who was a decided favorite with betters putting money down on the fight.

TRENDING > Watch Conor McGregor dismantle Eddie Alvarez to become first UFC two-division champion (fight video)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA