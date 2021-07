Watch Cory Sandhagen’s vicious flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar | Video

No. 2 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen scored a vicious, highlight reel knockout over Frankie Edgar in February.

On Saturday, Sandhagen headlines UFC Vegas 32 against former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. “The Sandman” has won nine of his last ten fights and plans to add another win to his record against Dillashaw.

(Courtesy of UFC)

