Watch Cory Sandhagen spectacularly finish Marlon Moraes | UFC Vegas 32 Free Fight

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen capitalized on his first UFC main event appearance last year on Fight Island with a TKO win over Marlon Moraes. Sandhagen will face TJ Dillashaw in the main event of UFC Vegas 32 on Saturday, July 24.

(Courtesy of UFC)