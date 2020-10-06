Watch Cory Sandhagen escape submission to finish Yuri Alcantara ahead of UFC Fight Island 5

Cory Sandhagen’s return to bantamweight started off with a bang in 2018 as Sandhagen scored a finish over Iuri Alcantara in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sandhagen faces Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Colby Covington slams those wishing President Trump harm after he tests positive for COVID-19

Trending Video > Khabib Nurmagomedov gets upset at reporter asking about his father’s death

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)