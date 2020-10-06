Watch Cory Sandhagen escape submission to finish Yuri Alcantara ahead of UFC Fight Island 5

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 6, 2020
Cory Sandhagen’s return to bantamweight started off with a bang in 2018 as Sandhagen scored a finish over Iuri Alcantara in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sandhagen faces Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

