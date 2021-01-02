Watch Conor McGregor starch Dustin Poirier in first fight ahead of UFC 257 rematch

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought their first bout in September of 2014. They were on the undercard to Demetrious Johnson’s UFC flyweight title defense against Chris Cariaso at UFC 178.

McGregor starched Poirier in 1:46 of the first round.

Both have since gone on to become UFC champions, McGregor in two different divisions.

They are now set to rematch at UFC 257 on Jan. 23 in Abu Dhabi; the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2021.

Watch the first match-up between Poirier and McGregor back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Khabib believes winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier will fight for his UFC title

Jake Paul after boxing KO: ‘Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)