Watch Conor McGregor knock out Dustin Poirier in their first fight | UFC 264 Free Fight

Watch the first match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise. The trilogy match between Poirier and McGregor will headline UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10.

In their second fight, which took place at UFC 257 in January, Poirier stopped McGregor with punches in the second round. The rubber match takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out this UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 promotional video – McGregor talks the talk

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 1: UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2: UFC 257 on Jan. 24, 2021

