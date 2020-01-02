Watch Conor McGregor dismantle Eddie Alvarez to become first UFC two-division champion (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor became the first person to hold two belts simultaneously after he defeated lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016. He had already won the featherweight title with a blistering 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo, but his finish of Alvarez is what etched his name forever in the UFC history book.

On January 18, McGregor returns to the Octagon to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Can he return to championship form?