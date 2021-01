Watch Conor McGregor destroy Eddie Alvarez ahead of UFC 257

Conor McGregor became the first person to hold two belts simultaneously after he defeated lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016.

On January 23, McGregor returns to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in their main event rematch.

(Courtesy of UFC)

