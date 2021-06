Watch Conor McGregor defeat Nate Diaz in their rematch | UFC 264 Free Fight

Relive one of the most anticipated rematches in UFC history between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016. McGregor next faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 in a fight that will break the 1-1 between the two lightweights.

