Watch Colby Covington win his first UFC title (UFC 245 fight video)

December 4, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Colby Covington has the opportunity to become the UFC welterweight champion when he faces Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. But it wouldn’t be the first time he has won a UFC belt.

Covington squared off with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June of 2018. With welterweight champ Tyron Woodley on the sidelines, their fight was for the interim UFC welterweight championship. 

The victor that night, Covington won his first UFC title.

Watch Covington’s full fight with dos Anjos, where he won his first UFC championship, ahead of his UFC 245 headlining showdown with current titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

