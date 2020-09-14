Watch Colby Covington defeat former champ Robbie Lawler ahead of UFC Vegas 11

Following a rally alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, former UFC interim champion Colby Covington is preparing to square off in a heated grudge match with former teammate Tyron Woodley. Covington vs. Woodley headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 in Las Vegas.

Ahead of his fight with Woodley, watch Colby Covington get the better of former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler from August of 2019.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

